Thomas (head) was diagnosed with an orbital bone fracture, along with concussion-like symptoms, and will be be re-evaluated Monday before that day's tilt against the Hawks, Steve Popper of USA Today reports.

Unless there's unexpectedly positive news, it appears that Thomas' injury is serious enough to strongly put his status for Monday's game in question. With Kristaps Porzingis (achilles) also out for Monday's matchup, Joakim Noah, Kyle O'Quinn, and Willy Hernangomez will likely all see increased workloads.