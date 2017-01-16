Coach Jeff Hornacek said Monday that Thomas (head) will be fitted for a mask and is expected to be sidelined for about a week, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Since Thomas, who was diagnosed with an orbital fracture, is also suffering from concussion-like symptoms and remains under the league-mandated protocol, he's officially out indefinitely, though Hornacek's projection gives us a rough timetable for his return. Thomas had started at power forward the last two games in place of Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles), but with both players sidelined Monday, Hornacek will have to turn to another option at power forward. Mindaugas Kuzminskas and Kyle O'Quinn are seemingly the leading candidates to enter the top unit.