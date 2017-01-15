Thomas took an elbow to the face during Sunday's game against the Raptors and will not return.

Thomas suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game, playing just two minutes before heading to the locker room. There's a chance he's placed into the league-mandated concussion protocol, although further clarification on the extent of the injury should be released after the game. Thomas was filling in as a starter with Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) sidelined, so now that he's ruled out, the Knicks could opt to use more Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez. Consider Thomas highly questionable for the second game of the Knicks current back-to-back set on Monday against the Hawks.