Thomas (orbital) joined the Knicks for morning shootaround Monday, but won't play later in the evening against the Pacers, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Thomas has missed the last four games with a left orbital fracture and has been nursing concussion-like symptoms as well, with coach Jeff Hornacek noting Monday that the forward is still dealing with headaches. Hornacek indicated that Thomas will likely require a few days of practice before getting cleared to play again, so he should be viewed as questionable for Wednesday's tilt with the Mavericks as well.