Thomas (orbital) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Thomas recently resumed conditioning work, but still remains about a week away from a return to the court, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post. Look for Thomas, who has been out since Jan. 15 with a left orbital fracture and concussion-like symptoms, to turn his attention toward a potential return next Saturday against the Cavaliers.

