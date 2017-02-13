Thomas (orbital) logged 17 minutes in a 94-90 win over the Spurs on Sunday, recording two points (1-2 FG) and two rebounds.

It was Thomas' first appearance since Jan. 15, as the veteran forward had been sidelined for nearly a month with a fractured orbital and concussion-like symptoms. While it wasn't certain if Thomas would occupy a rotation spot immediately upon returning, coach Jeff Hornacek opted to use Thomas as the main backup to both Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis, with Mindaugas Kuzminskas (coach's decision) failing to get off the bench. It looks as though Thomas could be a mainstay on the second unit now that he's healthy, but he's unlikely to see much further gains in playing time in subsequent contests.