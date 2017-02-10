Thomas (orbital) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

The Knicks' game notes listed Thomas as doubtful, so he was never a great bet to return to the court Friday, despite intimations earlier this week that he was targeting a return for the game against the Nuggets. Thomas is no longer suffering from the headaches that he initially dealt with after suffering a left orbital fracture in mid-January, but it appears he may need further time to regain conditioning before the Knicks clear him for game action.