Knicks' Lance Thomas: Ruled out Friday vs. Nuggets
Thomas (orbital) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
The Knicks' game notes listed Thomas as doubtful, so he was never a great bet to return to the court Friday, despite intimations earlier this week that he was targeting a return for the game against the Nuggets. Thomas is no longer suffering from the headaches that he initially dealt with after suffering a left orbital fracture in mid-January, but it appears he may need further time to regain conditioning before the Knicks clear him for game action.
