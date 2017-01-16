Thomas (head) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Thomas was removed from Sunday's loss to the Raptors in the first quarter with a orbital bone fracture and concussion-like symptoms, and won't be cleared in time to play Monday. Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) is also doubtful to play Monday, so look for Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez to see increased roles in the frontcourt for at least one more contest.