Knicks' Lance Thomas: Ruled out Monday vs. Lakers
Thomas (orbital) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Jonah Ballow of NYKnicks.com reports.
The Knicks haven't provided much in the way of updates on Thomas' recovery from a left orbital fracture, so it seems likely that he'll miss further action beyond Monday. Once he's cleared to play again, Thomas isn't a lock to reenter the Knicks rotation on a regular basis.
