Thomas (head) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Thomas is currently dealing with a orbital bone fracture and concussion-like symptoms and will not be cleared in time to play Monday. Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) is also doubtful to play against the Hawks, so look for Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez to see increased roles off the bench in the frontcourt Monday.