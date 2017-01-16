Knicks' Lance Thomas: Ruled out Monday
Thomas (head) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Thomas is currently dealing with a orbital bone fracture and concussion-like symptoms and will not be cleared in time to play Monday. Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) is also doubtful to play against the Hawks, so look for Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez to see increased roles off the bench in the frontcourt Monday.
More News
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Expected out Monday with orbital bone fracture•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Leaves Sunday's game with head injury•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Scores four points in start•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Will start against Chicago•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Will start against Houston•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Will start Thursday•