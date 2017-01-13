Thomas finished with four points (2-9 FG), two rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during a 104-89 win over Chicago on Thursday.

Thomas got the start in place of Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles), but wasn't very impressive. The 28-year-old was ice cold, and is now shooting a career-low 39.2 percent from the field. He also averages just 17 minutes a game when Porzingis is in the lineup, so his fantasy value is negligible unless anything drastic happens.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola