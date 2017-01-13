Thomas finished with four points (2-9 FG), two rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during a 104-89 win over Chicago on Thursday.

Thomas got the start in place of Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles), but wasn't very impressive. The 28-year-old was ice cold, and is now shooting a career-low 39.2 percent from the field. He also averages just 17 minutes a game when Porzingis is in the lineup, so his fantasy value is negligible unless anything drastic happens.