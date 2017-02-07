Thomas (orbital) is targeting Friday's game against the Nuggets for his return to the court, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Thomas has been out since Jan. 15 after suffering a fractured orbital, but it looks as though he's almost fully recovered from the injury, as he noted that his headaches have subsided and that he's been able to increase the intensity of his workouts of late. While Thomas isn't a candidate to play in the Knicks' next game Wednesday against the Cavaliers, he could be made active Friday if he's able to put in a full practice Thursday. Once he's cleared to play again, Thomas will wear a mask to protect his face from further injury.