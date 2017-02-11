Knicks' Lance Thomas: Will return Sunday
Thomas (orbital) indicated that he will return to the court Sunday versus the Spurs, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
The 28-year-old forward has been sidelined the previous thirteen games. It is unclear if the team intends on easing him back into action or if he will play without limitations. His return will likely cut into Mindaugas Kuzminskas' minutes providing depth at small forward.
