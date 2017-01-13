Knicks' Lance Thomas: Will start against Chicago
Thomas will start at power forward in Thursday's game against the Bulls.
With Kristaps Porzingis ruled out with an Achilles injury, Thomas will get the start at power forward. He is likely to split the time with fellow power forward Kyle O'Quinn but should still see a bump in usage overall with Porzingis out of the rotation.
