Thomas will start Saturday against Houston, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Both Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) and Kyle O'Quinn (illness) will sit out Saturday, meaning Thomas could be in store for a healthy dose of minutes. Although, the 28-year-old hasn't scored more than 11 points in a game this season, even though his season high for minutes is currently 29, which came Nov. 6 against Utah.