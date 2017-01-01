Knicks' Lance Thomas: Will start against Houston
Thomas will start Saturday against Houston, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Both Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) and Kyle O'Quinn (illness) will sit out Saturday, meaning Thomas could be in store for a healthy dose of minutes. Although, the 28-year-old hasn't scored more than 11 points in a game this season, even though his season high for minutes is currently 29, which came Nov. 6 against Utah.
More News
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Will start Thursday•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Scores season-high 11 points Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Will be available Friday•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Questionable for Friday•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Targeting return this weekend•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Listed as out Wednesday vs. Timberwolves•