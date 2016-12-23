Plumlee was assigned to the D-League's Westchester Knicks on Friday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

The Knicks are off the schedule until Christmas Day against the Celtics, so the team's three undrafted rookies -- Plumlee, Ron Baker and Maurice Ndour -- will join Westchester for their game Friday. All three are expected to be recalled in time for Sunday's game against the Celtics, but none of the players are safe bets to see the floor in that contest.