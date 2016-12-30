Plumlee was assigned to the D-League's Westchester Knicks on Friday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Plumlee's assignment to Westchester likely means that he'll be inactive for the NBA club's game Friday against the Pelicans, but he isn't a rotation option for coach Jeff Hornacek anyway. Instead, the undrafted rookie will be able to pick up more playing time with Westchester, which will take on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Friday.