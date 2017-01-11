Plumlee was assigned Tuesday to the D-League's Westchester Knicks.

Plumlee has logged just two minutes of action over the Knicks' last 20 games, so another stint in the D-League is on tap in order for the rookie big man to get some much-needed reps. He'll likely continue to move back and forth between the two rosters for the duration of 2016-17 season, as Plumlee's not a part of the regular rotation and needs a few injuries to occur before seeing a bigger role.