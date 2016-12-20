Knicks' Marshall Plumlee: Heads to D-League
Plumlee was assigned to the D-League's Westchester Knicks on Tuesday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
Plumlee will joined on the assignment by fellow rookie Maurice Ndour, as the Knicks look to find in-game reps for both big men. The undrafted center out of Duke has logged just three appearances in the NBA on the season.
