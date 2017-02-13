Plumlee (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 94-90 loss to the Spurs on Sunday.

Plumlee has been active for the last four contests with Joakim Noah (hamstring) sitting out, but the rookie center has logged just three total minutes during that stretch. The undrafted rookie is averaging only 1.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per game over eight appearances on the season and will probably need at least one or two more injuries to occur in the frontcourt until seeing more expanded playing time.