Plumlee scored 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 FT) and added 11 rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 win over the 76ers.

Plumlee, a rookie, appeared in only 20 games this season, averaging only 8.1 minutes per game. Wednesday's performance easily set his career highs in points, rebounds, and minutes.