Plumlee was recalled Wednesday from the D-League's Westchester Knicks, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

The Knicks sent both Plumlee and Maurice Ndour to Westchester on Tuesday so they could play in the D-League's affiliate's game that day against the Los Angeles D-Fenders. Plumlee ended up playing 33 minutes Tuesday, recording nine points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal. Though he's now back with the NBA team, he's not expected to become a regular rotation option for coach Jeff Hornacek.