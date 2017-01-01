Plumlee was recalled from the D-League's Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

Plumlee and Ron Baker only spent one day in the D-League, with both players suiting up Friday against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. The two undrafted rookies rejoined the Knicks in advance of Saturday's game against the Rockets, and while both were active, neither saw the floor in the 127-122 loss. Plumlee finds himself outside of coach Jeff Hornacek's rotation at the moment, and that's likely to remain the case even if Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) is forced to miss more time.