Ndour was assigned to the D-League's Westchester Knicks on Tuesday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Ndour has played eight combined minutes over New York's previous five games, so he'll report to the D-League in order to get more reps. The rookie isn't a regular member of coach Jeff Hornacek's rotation, and that could remain the case all season if the team's frontcourt is able to stay relatively healthy.