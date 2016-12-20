Knicks' Maurice Ndour: Assigned to D-League
Ndour was assigned to the D-League's Westchester Knicks on Tuesday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
Ndour has played eight combined minutes over New York's previous five games, so he'll report to the D-League in order to get more reps. The rookie isn't a regular member of coach Jeff Hornacek's rotation, and that could remain the case all season if the team's frontcourt is able to stay relatively healthy.
