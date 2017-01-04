Ndour was assigned to the D-League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday.

Though Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) is doubtful to play Wednesday against the Bucks, the Knicks should have enough frontcourt depth to withstand his absence, as Kyle O'Quinn (illness) returned Monday following a one-game hiatus. As a result, there's little need for the Knicks to keep Ndour active Wednesday, so he'll instead report to Westchester, with whom he'll play more extended minutes in their contest Wednesday against the Grand Rapids Drive.