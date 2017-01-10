Ndour was assigned Tuesday to the D-League's Westchester Knicks.

Ndour logged his second highest minutes total of the season with the Knicks during Monday's blowout loss to the Pelicans, playing 15 minutes, while notching three rebounds, a steal and a turnover. That said, when games remain close, Ndour is not expected to get anything more than a few spots minutes, so he'll head to the D-League, where he should have added developmental opportunities with more in-game reps available.