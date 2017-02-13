Ndour (coach's decision) was inactive for the Knicks' 94-90 win over the Spurs on Sunday.

Ndour had played three minutes in Friday's loss to the Nuggets, but with Lance Thomas (orbital) returning to action Sunday from a month-long absence, the Knicks had no need for Ndour to dress for the contest. With only six appearances with the big club since the beginning of January, Ndour could soon be sent to the D-League's Westchester Knicks to get more in-game opportunities.