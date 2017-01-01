Ndour (ankle) accumulated four points (2-3 FG) and two rebounds across nine minutes in a 127-122 loss to the Rockets on Saturday.

Ndour sprained his ankle during a practice earlier this week, but he's been active in each of the last three contests, indicating the injury was a non-issue. His entry into the rotation Saturday was largely a byproduct of the Knicks playing without Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles), but Ndour figures to see his playing time evaporate as soon as Porzingis is cleared to play again.

