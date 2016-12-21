Knicks' Maurice Ndour: Recalled from D-League
Ndour was recalled from the D-League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Ndour joined Westchester for their game Tuesday against the Los Angeles D-Fenders, playing 36 minutes and turning in 22 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal. Since he's not been a staple of coach Jeff Hornacek's rotation this season, the Knicks just sent him to the D-League for the day to pick up some extended run. Though he's now back in the NBA, it's not expected that he'll see regular minutes.
