Ndour was recalled from the D-League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Ndour joined Westchester for their game Tuesday against the Los Angeles D-Fenders, playing 36 minutes and turning in 22 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal. Since he's not been a staple of coach Jeff Hornacek's rotation this season, the Knicks just sent him to the D-League for the day to pick up some extended run. Though he's now back in the NBA, it's not expected that he'll see regular minutes.