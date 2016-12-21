Ndour was recalled from the D-League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Ndour joined Westchester for their game Tuesday against the Los Angeles D-Fenders, playing 36 minutes and turning in 22 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal. Since he's not been a staple of coach Jeff Hornacek's rotation this season, the Knicks just sent him to the D-League for the day to pick up some extended run. Though he's now back in the NBA, it's not expected that he'll see regular minutes.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola