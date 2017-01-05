Ndour was recalled Thursday from the D-League's Westchester Knicks.

Ndour was with Westchester for their game on Wednesday, where he went off for 26 points (9-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and four blocks over 30 minutes. With the big club potentially missing Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) for their upcoming back-to-back set starting Friday, Ndour has been recalled and should provide some emergency depth in the frontcourt, although he's unlikely to get significant minutes if the games remain competitive.