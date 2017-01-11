Kuzminskas (illness) will be active and available to play in Wednesday's game against the Sixers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Kuzminskas was forced to sit out Monday's tilt with the Pelicans because of an illness, but after logging a full practice Tuesday and going through warmups Wednesday without any additional issues, he should be good to go off the bench. Kuzminskas plays a minor role off the bench at small forward and likely won't see anything more than minutes in the mid-to-upper-teen's on most nights, which severely restricts his fantasy potential.