Kuzminskas poured in 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 30 minutes during a 104-89 win over Chicago.

With Kristaps Porzingis out with an Achilles injury, Kuzminskas got a ton of playing time in the frontcourt. He had the hot hand against the Bulls and showed off his explosive scoring ability, mixing it up beautifully with threes and nifty cuts to the rim. The 19 points mark a career-high for the rookie. Although he won't see much court time when Porzingis returns, he is one of the NBA's best pure scoring prospects and he deserves at least a flier in any keeper leagues.