Kuzminskas (illness) was able to take part in Tuesday's practice, Fred Kerber of the New York Daily News reports.

The Knicks haven't formally deemed Kuzminskas available for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, but that's probably a safe assumption after he was able to put in a full workout a day in advance of the contest. Kuzminskas was averaging 11.6 points in 15.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances prior to sitting out Monday's blowout loss to the Pelicans with the illness.