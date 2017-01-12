Kuzminskas (illness) logged 10 minutes in a 98-97 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday, finishing with no points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one assist and one steal.

Kuzminskas only missed one game due to the illness, and immediately reclaimed a spot in the Knicks' rotation upon being cleared to return to the court. The rookie seemed to make a push for more playing time after averaging 11.6 points in just 15.8 minutes per game over his previous five appearances, but the Knicks played without Kristaps Porzingis in three of those games while he battled an Achilles injury. Now that Porzingis is healthy again, Kuzminskas' pathway to significant minutes is blocked.