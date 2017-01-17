Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Plays well in starting role
Kuzminskas started and scored 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 108-107 loss to the Hawks.
With Lance Thomas (orbital) and Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) out, Kuzminskas was given the starting not. It's his third game in a row playing meaningful minutes, and his production should garner some fantasy attention. Over these three, he is averaging 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 threes in 30.3 minutes. Though it may be hard to trust someone so unproven, those numbers are worth a look in most settings, at least as long as Thomas and Porzingas remain out.
More News
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Will start at small forward Monday•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Erupts for 19 points in win•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Plays 10 minutes in return from illness•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Logs practice Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Out Monday with illness•