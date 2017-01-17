Kuzminskas started and scored 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 108-107 loss to the Hawks.

With Lance Thomas (orbital) and Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) out, Kuzminskas was given the starting not. It's his third game in a row playing meaningful minutes, and his production should garner some fantasy attention. Over these three, he is averaging 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 threes in 30.3 minutes. Though it may be hard to trust someone so unproven, those numbers are worth a look in most settings, at least as long as Thomas and Porzingas remain out.