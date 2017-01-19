Kuzminskas posted 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during a 117-106 win over the Celtics.

Kuzminskas played well yet again in the starting lineup. Although Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) is set to return soon, Kuzminskas has earned himself a ton of minutes lately. He's now scored at least 13 points in four of his last six games, and has hit a three-pointer in all but one of those matches. If Porzingis doesn't return by Thursday, when the Knicks take on the Wizards, expect Kuzminskas to be a heavy part of the rotation yet again.