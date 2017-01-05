Kuzminksas recorded 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 105-104 loss to the Bucks.

Kuzminskas played the best game of his young career, recording a career-high in points, rebounds, and steals. The Lithuanian rookie appears to be gaining the trust of his teammates as he buoyed the offense for much of the second quarter, but he was much less of the factor in the second half as the Knicks they slowly lost their lead over the Bucks. He will look to keep his quality bench play rolling when the Knicks travel to Milwaukee for the back end of their home-and-away Friday.