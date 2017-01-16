Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Set to start Monday
Kuzminskas is listed as a starter for Monday's game against the Hawks.
With Lance Thomas and Kristaps Porzingis both out of action, the Knicks will roll with a frontcourt of Joakim Noah, Carmelo Anthony and Kuzminskas. Ron Baker, another rookie, will also make his first NBA start, as he replaces usual starter Courtney Lee at shooting guard. Expect Kuzminskas to see a slight increase in minutes, but he remains a risky DFS play as a relatively unproven commodity.
