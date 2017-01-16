Kuzminskas is listed as the starting small forward for Monday's game against the Hawks.

With Lance Thomas (orbital) and Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) both out, the Knicks will roll with a frontcourt of Joakim Noah, Carmelo Anthony and Kuzminskas. Expect Kuzminskas to see a slight increase in minutes, but he remains a risky DFS play as a relatively unproven commodity. He followed up a career-high 19-point outing last Thursday against the Bulls with a nine-point effort in Sunday's loss to the Raptors.