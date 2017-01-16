Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Will start at small forward Monday
Kuzminskas is listed as the starting small forward for Monday's game against the Hawks.
With Lance Thomas (orbital) and Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) both out, the Knicks will roll with a frontcourt of Joakim Noah, Carmelo Anthony and Kuzminskas. Expect Kuzminskas to see a slight increase in minutes, but he remains a risky DFS play as a relatively unproven commodity. He followed up a career-high 19-point outing last Thursday against the Bulls with a nine-point effort in Sunday's loss to the Raptors.
More News
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Erupts for 19 points in win•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Plays 10 minutes in return from illness•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Logs practice Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Out Monday with illness•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Scores career-high 15 points Wednesday•