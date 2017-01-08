The Knicks will retain Baker beyond Jan. 10, making his contract fully guaranteed for the 2016-17 season, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.

Baker, an undrafted rookie out of Wichita State, may have been a bubble candidate to stick on the Knicks roster all season as recently as a week ago, but he likely earned the faith of coach Jeff Hornacek after running the point in effective fashion during the fourth quarter of Friday's comeback win over the Bucks. Baker is still likely to find himself behind starter Derrick Rose and top backup Brandon Jennings in the pecking order at the position in most games, however, limiting his fantasy upside.