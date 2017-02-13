Baker (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 94-90 win over the Spurs on Sunday.

Coach Jeff Hornacek elected to run with a nine-man rotation in a competitive contest Sunday, resulting in Baker getting squeezed out while Derrick Rose, Courtney Lee, Brandon Jennings and Justin Holiday saw all the minutes at either backcourt spot. Baker has seen five or fewer minutes in five of the last six contests, so even if he does pick up court time in subsequent games, he likely won't benefit from much extended run.