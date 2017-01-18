Baker is expected to remain in the starting lineup Wednesday against Boston, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

In a surprising decision, Baker made his first career NBA start Monday against the Hawks, displacing Courtney Lee at shooting guard. Baker finished with 12 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist in 22 minutes, apparently enough to warrant another start as the Knicks look to snap out of a recent slump.

