Baker started and scored 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 22 minutes during Monday's 108-107 loss to the Hawks.

This is only the third time Baker has seen more than 20 minutes, though it was the second such occurrence in a week. Baker was moved into the starting lineup over Courtney Lee, who was unimpressive in 21 minutes. It is not yet clear if this was a long-term swap, or a short-term experiment, so that Baker outplayed Lee is significant. Neither are effective enough to have much value, however, as long as they are playing around 20 minutes per game.