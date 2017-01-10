Baker recorded six points (3-5 FG), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across a career-high 25 minutes in a 110-96 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.

Baker's playing time had been on the rise heading into Monday's game with coach Jeff Hornacek handing him 12 minutes in both of the previous two contests, but he doubled that total against the Pelicans after starting point guard Derrick Rose failed to show up for the game without any explanation. Brandon Jennings was promoted to the top unit in Rose's place and submitted a team-high 20 points, but Baker turned in a solid outing of his own while working as the top backup at point guard. Rose reportedly made contact with the team after Monday's loss, but it remains uncertain if he'll be back with the team in time for Wednesday's tilt with the 76ers, or even if he'll play at all if does rejoin the Knicks. Look for Baker to enjoy a spot in the rotation for at least another game or two.