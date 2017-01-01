Baker was recalled from the D-League's Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

Baker and Marshall Plumlee only spent one day in the D-League, with both players suiting up Friday against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. The two undrafted rookies rejoined the Knicks in advance of Saturday's game against the Rockets, and while both were active, neither saw the floor in the 127-122 loss. Baker isn't a rotation player for coach Jeff Hornacek, and that should remain the case even if Courtney Lee (wrist) misses further time.