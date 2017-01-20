Baker finished with two points (1-4 FG), two rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes during a 113-110 loss to the Wizards.

Baker got his third start in a row on Thursday, and had basically zero game impact on the second leg of a back-to-back. After going scoreless against Boston on Wednesday, Baker ran around aimlessly looking for catch-and-shoot opportunities on the perimeter that never materialized. With Porzingis working his way back to full health, Baker hasn't done himself any favors to earn minutes in the near future.