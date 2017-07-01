Knicks' Ron Baker: Will remain with Knicks

Baker will remain with the Knicks for the 2017-18 season.

The undrafted rookie put together a surprising season with the Knicks that totaled 52 games. While there's a chance he could surpass the 16.5 minutes he averaged per game last season, the organization will likely err on the side of new rookie Frank Ntilikina, who was just taken with the eighth overall pick in the NBA Draft.

