Knicks' Ron Baker: Will start at shooting guard Monday
Baker will start at shooting guard in Monday's game against the Hawks, Steve Popper of USA Today reports.
Baker's minutes have fluctuated over the course of the season, but it looks like head coach Jeff Hornacek is ready to give the shooting guard out of Wichita State another game of extended time on the floor. Additionally, his move to the starting lineup will send Courtney Lee to the bench, and the two will likely split time at the shooting guard position Monday.
