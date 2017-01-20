Vujacic did not play in Thursday night's loss to the Wizards, marking his ninth DNP in 11 games this month.

Vujacic has been used sparingly throughout this season, evidenced by his mere 8.5-minute average across 23 appearances. Despite coach Jeff Hornacek tweaking his rotation over the past week, the veteran has remained glued to the Knicks bench. Such inactivity puts a severe restriction on Vujacic's fantasy value, which seems reliant on an injury to one of his teammates to gain significance.