Knicks' Sasha Vujacic: Moves back to bench Saturday
Vujacic will move back to the bench Saturday against Houston, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Courtney Lee (wrist) remains out Saturday, but the Knicks will elect to have Brandon Jennings start in the backcourt instead. Despite starting in each of the last two games, Vujacic only amassed five total points over 49 minutes on the court.
